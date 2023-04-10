Fed's Williams: Not worried by divergent market view on rate policy

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said market expectations of rate cuts are not a notable issue for him right now.

"I don’t worry too much especially about market expectations well off in the future," Williams said at an event at New York University. He was responding to a question about market bets of rate cuts, while the most recent Fed forecasts project another rate rise and then holding through the rest of the year.

"Time will tell" what will happen, Williams said, who added he was cheered by the reactiveness of markets to incoming data.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese)

