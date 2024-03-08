News & Insights

Fed's Williams: Neutral rate is likely still low

March 08, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

By Michael S. Derby

March 8 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Friday that he suspects the "neutral" state of interest rates hasn't risen much in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's likely that based on the most recent data “the neutral rate is still quite low," Williams said in an appearance in London, referring to a level where interest rates neither boost nor slow the economy.

