US Markets

Fed's Williams: Future Fed rate cuts more about adjusting to lower inflation

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

February 08, 2023 — 09:48 am EST

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said his expectations of future central bank rate cuts is driven mostly by a need to respond to the likelihood of lower levels of inflation in the future.

Williams, speaking at a Wall Street Journal events, said the prospect of a lower federal funds rate next year is driven mostly by monetary policy adjusting to a weaker inflation environment. He said that overall, however, monetary policy will need to be restrictive of growth for a few years, which he doesn't see as being in conflict with lower future rates.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.