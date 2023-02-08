Fed's Williams: Financial conditions seem broadly consistent with the Fed's outlook on policy

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - New York Fed President John Williams said financial conditions are roughly in line with what central bankers want to see.

"We still have work to do" on raising rates but financial conditions look roughly in line with the likely outlook for monetary policy, Williams said at a Wall Street Journal event.

