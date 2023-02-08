US Markets

Fed's Williams: Financial conditions seem broadly consistent with the Fed's outlook on policy

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

February 08, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - New York Fed President John Williams said financial conditions are roughly in line with what central bankers want to see.

"We still have work to do" on raising rates but financial conditions look roughly in line with the likely outlook for monetary policy, Williams said at a Wall Street Journal event.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.