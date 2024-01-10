News & Insights

US Markets

Fed's Williams: Can’t say when Fed will lower rates

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

January 10, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

WHITE PLAINS, NY., Jan 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Wednesday that it makes sense to lower interest rates as inflation pressures ebb.

Speaking before a group in White Plains, New York, Williams said the Fed’s forecast of rate cuts looks reasonable, but he added that when it comes to lowering rates, “I don’t have an answer when that will happen.”

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.