Fed's Williams: Can’t say when Fed will lower rates

WHITE PLAINS, NY., Jan 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Wednesday that it makes sense to lower interest rates as inflation pressures ebb.

Speaking before a group in White Plains, New York, Williams said the Fed’s forecast of rate cuts looks reasonable, but he added that when it comes to lowering rates, “I don’t have an answer when that will happen.”

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Leslie Adler)

