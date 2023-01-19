Fed's Williams: Addressing debt ceiling issue is Congress' job

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said on Thursday that fixing the debt ceiling impasse is congress' job.

Addressing the government debt ceiling is "very important," Williams told an audience in New York. But he declined to comment on congressional action, nothing that in terms of elected leaders, "this is their job" to solve.

