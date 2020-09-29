US Markets

Fed's Williams sees about three years for full U.S. recovery

Ann Saphir Reuters
Jonnelle Marte Reuters
The U.S. recovery from the coronavirus-linked recession has been more robust than expected, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday, though he added it could be about three years before the economy regains its strength.

"We want to get back to maximum employment as soon as possible," New York Fed President John Williams said, adding that the economy would be strong and close to full employment "in about three years time."

Still, he added, "there's clearly a lot of unknowns" about the next few years.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

