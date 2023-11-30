News & Insights

US Markets

Fed's Williams says policy rate at or near peak, but could rise again

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

November 30, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday that the U.S. central bank is likely done with interest rate hikes, but he added that rates could rise again if inflation pressures do not continue to moderate.

"The future remains highly uncertain, and our decisions will continue to be data-dependent," Williams said in the text of a speech to be given at a conference at his regional bank. The risks for the economy are currently two-sided between too high inflation and a weaker economy, and "in balancing these risks, and based on what I know now, my assessment is that we are at, or near, the peak level of the target range of the federal funds rate."

Williams said he would continue to watch incoming data, but noted "if price pressures and imbalances persist more than I expect, additional policy firming may be needed."

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.