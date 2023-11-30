Fed's Williams says policy rate at or near peak, but could rise again

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday that the U.S. central bank is likely done with interest rate hikes, but he added that rates could rise again if inflation pressures do not continue to moderate.

"The future remains highly uncertain, and our decisions will continue to be data-dependent," Williams said in the text of a speech to be given at a conference at his regional bank. The risks for the economy are currently two-sided between too high inflation and a weaker economy, and "in balancing these risks, and based on what I know now, my assessment is that we are at, or near, the peak level of the target range of the federal funds rate."

Williams said he would continue to watch incoming data, but noted "if price pressures and imbalances persist more than I expect, additional policy firming may be needed."

