Fed's Williams says more rate hikes needed to bring down inflation

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct 7 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday the U.S. central bank has more work to do to lower inflation and rebalance economic activity in a more sustainable way, and he warned that the unemploymentrate will most likely rise as part of that process.

"We need to get interest rates up further and basically get interest rates above where inflation is," and that could lead the central bank towards a target rate of around 4.5%, Williams said at a gathering held at SUNY Buffalo State in Buffalo, New York. Doing so will better balance supply with demand "in a way that brings down inflation quickly."

"I've read some speculation recently that financial stability concerns could possibly lead the FOMC to slow rate increases or halt them earlier than expected," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday, adding "let me be clear that this is not something I'm considering or believe to be a very likely development."

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said separately on Thursday that he saw no evidence inflation was trending downward in a notable way, adding that he was "not comfortable" saying the central bank was going to pause its rate rises until that happened.

