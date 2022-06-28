Fed's Williams: debate for July rate move will be 50 bps vs 75 bps

June 28 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Tuesday said the central bank needs to raise interest rates expeditiously to slow the economy and inflation, with the debate for next month's Fed meeting likely to be between moves of 50 or 75 basis points.

"I think 50 or 75 is clearly going to be the debate. We’ll watch the data carefully between now and the next meeting ... we got to get interest rates higher," Williams said in an interview on CNBC.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir Editing by David Goodman )

