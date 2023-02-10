Fed's Waller: not a fan of U.S. central bank digital currency

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday repeated that he is not a big fan of creating a U.S. central bank digital currency, because there is no obvious failure in the payment and banking system that it addresses.

"I really don't see the value proposition," he told the Global Interdependence Center, adding a central bank digital currency would put the Fed into direct competition with private firms.

If Congress directs the Fed to create such a thing, he said, the Fed would do so, and is currently undertaking research into the technicalities.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.