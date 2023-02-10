US Markets

Fed's Waller: not a fan of U.S. central bank digital currency

February 10, 2023 — 01:08 pm EST

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday repeated that he is not a big fan of creating a U.S. central bank digital currency, because there is no obvious failure in the payment and banking system that it addresses.

"I really don't see the value proposition," he told the Global Interdependence Center, adding a central bank digital currency would put the Fed into direct competition with private firms.

If Congress directs the Fed to create such a thing, he said, the Fed would do so, and is currently undertaking research into the technicalities.

