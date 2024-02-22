News & Insights

US Markets

Fed's Waller sees no crisis from commercial real estate

February 22, 2024 — 08:03 pm EST

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said that the decline in commercial real estate values is a "serious concern" and "somebody" will have to eat the losses, but it will be a gradual process and will not cause a crisis.

"We have time," Waller said. "Everything I've seen - it's predictable, it's manageable, banks are already preparing to handle the losses," so this should not cause any serious downturn or financial crisis, he said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 312-593-8342; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.