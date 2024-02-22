Fed's Waller sees no crisis from commercial real estate

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said that the decline in commercial real estate values is a "serious concern" and "somebody" will have to eat the losses, but it will be a gradual process and will not cause a crisis.

"We have time," Waller said. "Everything I've seen - it's predictable, it's manageable, banks are already preparing to handle the losses," so this should not cause any serious downturn or financial crisis, he said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)

