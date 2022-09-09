US Markets

Fed's Waller says wants "significant" rate increase at next meeting

Howard Schneider Reuters
Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller said on Friday he supports a "significant increase" in the Fed's target policy rate when U.S. central bankers meet on Sept. 20-21.

"Based on what I know today, I support a significant increase at our next meeting...to get the policy rate to a setting that is clearly restricting demand," Waller said in comments prepared for delivery to the Institute for Advanced Studies in Austria.

