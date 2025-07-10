Fed’s Rule Change Ties Ratings to Capital Strength

The Federal Reserve on Thursday proposed easing its supervisory framework for large banks by raising the threshold for a “well managed” rating. Under the current system, a single “deficient-1” grade in any of the three categories—capital, liquidity or governance—disqualifies a bank, triggering restrictions on acquisitions and other activities.





Under the Fed’s draft rule, banks would need deficiencies in multiple categories or a single “deficient-2” rating to lose their top status. The change aims to align ratings more closely with material financial strength rather than isolated governance lapses.





Market Overview:





Proposal revises four-category grading system to ease “well managed” status.



Eliminates automatic downgrade from a lone deficiency in one category.



Expected to loosen M&A and strategic restrictions on well-capitalized banks.



Key Points:



Two-thirds of large banks currently lack “well managed” status despite strong capital.



Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman argues change reduces subjectivity in ratings.



Focus shifts to core financial risks over granular control assessments.



Looking Ahead:



Fed will solicit public feedback before finalizing the rule.



Potential for composite overall ratings in future supervisory updates.



Regulators to monitor impact on bank acquisitions and risk-taking behavior.



Bull Case:



The proposed easing of the Fed’s supervisory framework could unlock growth and strategic flexibility for large banks, especially those with strong capital and liquidity but minor governance lapses.



By eliminating automatic downgrades from a single deficiency, well-capitalized banks would regain “well managed” status, enabling them to pursue acquisitions, new business lines, and investments more freely.



The shift toward focusing on material financial strength over granular control issues reduces regulatory subjectivity, offering banks greater clarity and predictability in how they are assessed.



With two-thirds of large banks currently lacking top status despite robust financials, the change could level the playing field and reward institutions that have invested in capital and liquidity buffers.



More rationalized ratings may encourage banks to take calculated risks and innovate, supporting broader financial sector competitiveness and market dynamism.



The public comment process allows for industry input, increasing the likelihood of a balanced final rule that addresses both regulatory and business concerns.



Bear Case:



Raising the threshold for a “well managed” rating could weaken oversight, allowing banks with unresolved management or governance flaws to expand operations, potentially increasing systemic risk.



The proposal may incentivize banks to deprioritize governance and control improvements, knowing that isolated deficiencies are less likely to trigger restrictions.



Looser M&A and strategic restrictions could lead to riskier deals or aggressive growth strategies, heightening the chance of costly failures if underlying management issues are ignored.



Regulatory critics warn that the change could undermine market discipline and public trust, especially if future bank failures are traced back to overlooked governance problems.



Governor Barr’s dissent highlights the risk that the new framework prioritizes short-term financial strength over long-term institutional resilience and sound management practices.



There is potential for increased regulatory uncertainty as the Fed monitors the real-world impact of the rule, possibly leading to further revisions or reversals if unintended consequences arise.



Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman praised the proposal for better reflecting banks’ capital and liquidity strength, noting it addresses a mismatch that currently penalizes robust institutions over narrow governance issues.Governor Michael Barr dissented, warning the change could weaken oversight by allowing banks with management flaws to retain “well managed” status, potentially increasing the likelihood and cost of future failures.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

