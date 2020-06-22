US Markets

Fed's Rosengren sees difficult second half for U.S. economy

Contributor
Ann Saphir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren on Monday said the central bank's newly launched Main Street Lending Facility provides "insurance" against what he expects to be a difficult second half of the year.

June 22 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren on Monday said the central bank's newly launched Main Street Lending Facility provides "insurance" against what he expects to be a difficult second half of the year.

"If I'm right and the second half of the year is more difficult than many people are anticipating, I think having this facility up and running will be an important insurance policy for the economy," Rosengren told Yahoo Finance in an interview. "I view every loan that we are going to be making as actually helping those businesses avoid very significant layoffs that they would get if they couldn't get the financing that the Federal Reserve's providing."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 415-677-2516; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular