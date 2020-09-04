Fed's Rosengren says U.S. jobs report stronger than expected - CNBC

US Markets

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said on Friday the U.S. jobs report was stronger than he had expected.

"At this point markets well understand that we are not planning raising rates any time soon," Rosengren said in an interview with CNBC.

