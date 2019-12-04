US Markets

Fed's Quarles says supervisory practices "may have" contributed to repo market issues

Contributor
Pete Schroeder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles said Wednesday that how the Fed supervises large banks may have contributed to recent turmoil in overnight financial markets.

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles said Wednesday that how the Fed supervises large banks may have contributed to recent turmoil in overnight financial markets.

Testifying before Congress, Quarles said the Fed is reviewing supervisory practices, including internal liquidity stress tests, that may have discouraged banks from investing in those repo markets. He said those supervisory issues were not solely responsible for market issues, and added he did not believe the Fed's regulations were a major contributor.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular