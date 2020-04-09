Fed's promise lends an invisible hand

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, April 9 (IFR) - The US Federal Reserve has not yet spent a cent on corporate bonds but the possibility that it might has nonetheless sparked a massive turnaround in US credit markets.

The positive sentiment sparked by the Fed's announcement of primary and secondary corporate bond purchase programmes on March 23 has helped bring more than US$263bn of new issuance to the US investment-grade bond market since then, according to IFR data.

While the Fed's commercial paper buying programme is set to begin on April 14 and funds are already flowing into mortgage-backed securities and the repo market for US Treasuries, details on corporate bond purchases remain scarce.

"There are still a lot of details that need to be worked out, such as the timing and how they are executing the programme," said Matt Daly, head of corporate credit research at Conning.

"But it has helped with liquidity and helped with the front-end of the curve, where we’re starting to see pockets of normalisation."

However, while pressure is mounting for the Fed – and its purchasing partner BlackRock – to release more details, the ease with which the market is absorbing new issuance means few – if any – companies would use the primary programme, market participants said.

Average new issue concessions came in at just 1.9bp last week and order books are averaging subscription levels of 7.6 times, according to a BMO Capital Markets report.

"If you can access the public markets and it's not punitive, that would be your preference," said Jeff Glenn, co-head of portfolio management at Breckinridge Capital Advisors.

The primary credit facility is viewed by the market as an absolute last resort because of its 100bp fee and restrictions on executive compensation and shareholder returns.

"Nobody wants to go into that if they can avoid it," one investor said, noting that even struggling cruise liner Carnival chose to access public markets with an 11.5% coupon rather than wait for the Fed's primary programme to start.

Yet there is still a sense that the Fed's backstop is needed in case more negative news shuts the market down to new issuance again.

Concerns of a prolonged credit crunch are evident when high quality names are taking size out of the market to shore up already plump cash reserves.

Banks are encouraging issuers not to draw down credit lines, yet nearly 100 companies have done just that since mid-March, according to a Bank of America research note.

Thirteen of them – including Dell, McDonald's and Anheuser Busch InBev – have double-dipped by taking out debt from the bond market while drawing on credit lines.

"People are thinking, depending on how this plays out, there may be no new issue markets in a month's time," the investor said.

"The lesson they've learned from the past is, when you can get funding take it and worry about the cost later."

SECONDARY BUYING

More so than the potential of purchases in the primary market, it is the promise of Fed bond buying in secondary trading that has catalysed issuance, even though the secondary purchase programme has also not yet kicked off.

The assumption in the market right now is that ETFs, rather than individual bonds, will be the vehicle for the Fed's entrance into the secondary market, according to Dan Bruzzo, managing director of bank finance at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

"It's an easier way for the government to lend support to credit without exposing itself to all the idiosyncrasies of buying individual bonds," Bruzzo said.

"They probably view it as being dually beneficial of supporting credit and also bolstering liquidity in the system."

(This story will appear in the April 11 issue of IFR Magazine.)

