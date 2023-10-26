Fed's Preferred Inflation Tracker To Hit Markets On Friday: Here Are 5 ETFs That Could Make Waves

The Bureau of Economic Analysis is slated to unveil the Federal Reserve’s favored gauge of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index for September, at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

This data holds immense significance as it not only serves as the primary inflation metric closely watched by the Fed but also stands as the pivotal economic information preceding the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for Oct.31 and Nov.1 next week.

September PCE Report: What Are Economists Expecting?

Here’s what economists are forecasting for the September PCE Report:

The headline PCE price index is expected to rise from August’s 3.5% year-on-year increase to a 3.4% year-on-year jump in September. On a monthly basis, the headline PCE price index is projected to show a 0.3% increase month-over-month, slightly decelerating from the prior 0.4% rise. The core PCE price index (excluding energy and food) is forecasted to ease from 3.9% year-on-year to a 3.7% year-on-year increase in September. The monthly increase in the core PCE price index is expected to accelerate from 0.1% to 0.3%

PCE Price Index Sept. est. (y/y) Aug. (y/y) Sept. est. (m/m) Aug. (m/m) Headline 3.4% 3.5% 0.3% 0.4% Core (Excluding Energy and Food) 3.7% 3.9% 0.3% 0.1%

In September, another closely monitored inflation measure, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), indicated a 3.7% annual increase, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 3.6%.

Meanwhile, the core CPI, which excludes energy and food prices, dipped from August’s 4.3% year-over-year to 4.1% in September, aligning with the anticipated 4.1%.

How These 5 Popular ETFs Could React To September’s PCE Report

The market isn’t expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates once more, and expectations for the future fed funds rate seem to have settled at the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

According to CME Group‘s Fedwatch Tool, the market currently assigns a 98% probability to the Fed keeping rates unchanged in the upcoming meeting next week and a 75% probability of the same outcome in December.

However, should the PCE report surprise with higher figures, the market could begin to factor in a greater likelihood of the Fed implementing another rate hike in December.

Now, let’s take a look at how these 5 popular ETFs have responded to previous inflation reports:

ETF Sept. CPI report(1-day %chg.) Aug. PCE Report(1-day %chg.) Aug. CPI report(1-day %chg.) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) -0.61% -0.29% +0.12% Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) -0.35% +0.07% +0.38% iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) -2.71% +0.01% -0.02% SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) -0.30% -1.03% -0.23% Invesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF (NYSE:UUP) +0.84% +0.07% +0.07%

Read Now: Big Tech Woes Drive Nasdaq 100’s Worst Session In 2023, Now Approaching Correction Territory

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.