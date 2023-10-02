News & Insights

Fed's Powell: Economy still working through the impact of the pandemic

October 02, 2023 — 11:36 am EDT

Written by Howard Schneider for Reuters ->

By Howard Schneider

YORK, Pa., Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is still dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said during a meeting with community and business leaders in York, Pennsylvania.

"We are still coming through the other side of the pandemic," Powell said, noting labor shortages in healthcare, ongoing difficulties with access to child care, and other issues heightened by the health crisis. He did not comment on current monetary policy or the economic outlook in brief opening remarks.

