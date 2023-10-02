Fed's Powell: Economy still working through the impact of the pandemic

By Howard Schneider

YORK, Pa., Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is still dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said during a meeting with community and business leaders in York, Pennsylvania.

"We are still coming through the other side of the pandemic," Powell said, noting labor shortages in healthcare, ongoing difficulties with access to child care, and other issues heightened by the health crisis. He did not comment on current monetary policy or the economic outlook in brief opening remarks.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.