Fed’s Powell: ‘A Long Way To Go’ To Reach Inflation Target; Jobs Data Will Drive Future Rate Changes

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has left the door open for additional rate hikes following the decision by the Fed’s policy committee to raise a key interest rate by one quarter of one percentage point. Wednesday’s uptick—the 11th increase since March 2022—resumes the trend of rate hikes after a pause last month.

Powell says when the Federal Open Market Committee meets again in September, it will have seen two more reports on jobs and inflation, in addition to other key economic reports. If inflation is still not at the Fed’s 2% target, the reports will help the FOMC determine whether to hold rates at the current level or increase them.

“It is certainly possible we would raise funds again at the September meeting if the data warranted,” Powell told reporters at a news conference following the rate announcement. “And I would also say it is possible we would choose to hold steady at that meeting.”

Since March 2022 the FOMC has raised its federal funds target rate by 525 basis points (5.25 percentage points). But as of 2023 the increases have lessened in size as inflation has cooled somewhat.

The Commerce Department reported in late June that the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 4.6% in May, a slight decrease from April’s 4.7% year-over-year gain. This core PCE is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, which it hopes to reduce to 2%.

Powell reiterated to reporters that the central bankers still have “a long way to go” to reach that target.

Higher Interest On Mortgages And Savings Accounts

When the Fed raises its rate, it indirectly affects interest rates on loans and savings accounts, such as certificates of deposit (CDs). Wall Street had largely expected the rate increase of 25 basis points, so many banks have already factored the rise into their financial products.

Savings rates have dramatically increased in recent months, with some savings accounts reaching annual percentage yields of 5% and top CD rates exceeding 5.5%.

The cost of borrowing remains high. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate was 6.78% for the week ending July 20, according to the latest Freddie Mac report. Though elevated, that was still below the previous week’s 6.96% and the 7% peaks seen in late 2022.

Many economists are closely watching the housing market. Home prices and mortgage rates have both gone up, while housing supply remains scant.

“Although the lack of inventory remains a constraint, housing affordability challenges continue to delay many potential buyers from entering the market,” said Mike Fratantoni, senior vice president and chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), in a statement following the Fed’s announcement. “We do expect mortgage rates to trend down once the FOMC clearly signals that they have reached the peak for this cycle.”

Earlier in the day, the MBA reported that, for the week ending July 21, the number of mortgage applications had dropped 1.8% from the previous week’s level.

Powell acknowledged housing concerns, noting the tight supply and pent-up demand. It will “take more time” to “get back to balance” in the housing market, he said. “Hopefully, more supply comes online and we work through it. We’re still living through the aftermath of the pandemic.”

