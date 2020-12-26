Fed’s Powell Wins Forbes’ Crypto Person of the Year Honors; Do They Give Awards for Snark?

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is the winner of Forbes’ inaugural “Person of the Year in Crypto” award, an honor for which the central bank chairman is unlikely to make room on his mantel.

Because Powell’s Fed effectively printed more than $3 trillion in new money, almost doubling the central bank’s balance sheet in the process, it helped create an atmosphere that converted many long-time crypto skeptics into believers, Forbes noted in the award. Forbes quoted venture firm Pantera Capital as saying the Fed’s actions created “two centuries of debt in one month.”

That spending spree and concomitant debt explosion led one of the judges, Anthony Pompliano of Morgan Creek Digital, to credit Powell with basically creating a “$3 trillion marketing campaign for bitcoin.”

Crypto investors have been betting all year that the flood of government and central bank spending to fight the coronavirus-caused economic slowdown will eventually lead to inflation, against which bitcoin is viewed as a hedge.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.