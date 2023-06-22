Fed's Powell tells Senate Democrats inflation hardest on working families

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday defended the likely need for further interest rate increases despite the possible impact on jobs.

Opening a second day of hearings before the U.S. Congress, Powell faced questioning from Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, the chair of the Senate Banking Committee, about the likelihood the Fed's efforts to control inflation will lead to a disproportionate loss of jobs for members of racial and ethnic minority groups.

“What Fed governors call 'cooling down' regular people where I live call layoffs,” Brown said.

"It is working families who suffer most directly and quickly from inflation," Powell responded, adding that Fed officials at this point feel "it will be appropriate to raise rates again this year, and perhaps twice, assuming the economy performs as expected."

But Powell also elaborated on the Fed's approach in coming months as policymakers debate how much further rates need to rise.

"We moved very, very quickly when we had to move quickly," with rates moving higher by 75 basis point per meeting at one point, Powell said.

But now "we're at least close to where we think our destination is...and it only makes common sense to move...at a careful pace," Powell said, with rates held steady at the June meeting.

"We don't want to do more than we have to," Powell said. "Overwhelmingly people on the (Federal Open Market) Committee do think that there's more rate hikes coming but we want to make them at a pace that allows us to see incoming information."

