Fed's Powell says no decisions made yet on next rate action

May 19, 2023 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday the path ahead for monetary policy has grown less certain after just over a year's worth of aggressive rate rises aimed at countering inflation.

“The risks of doing too much or doing too little are becoming more balanced and our policy adjusted to reflect that," Powell said at a research conference at his bank, adding, "We haven’t made any decisions about the extent to which additional policy firming will be appropriate."

