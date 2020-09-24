Fed's Powell says Main Street may use up to $30 bln by year end
Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's Main Street Lending facility may lend as much as $30 billion by the end of the year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.
"The total loans might be, I don't know, you know, $10, $20, $30 billion by the end of the year, that's with leverage" he said in the last of three hearings in which he testified before Congress this week.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
