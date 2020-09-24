US Markets

Fed's Powell says Main Street may use up to $30 bln by year end

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's Main Street Lending facility may lend as much as $30 billion by the end of the year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

"The total loans might be, I don't know, you know, $10, $20, $30 billion by the end of the year, that's with leverage" he said in the last of three hearings in which he testified before Congress this week.

