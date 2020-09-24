US Markets

Fed's Powell says evictions, mortgage defaults may rise without more fiscal aid

Contributors
Howard Schneider Reuters
Ann Saphir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Failure to deliver more government aid to households could precipitate a wave of mortgage defaults and evictions, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday in a fresh warning amid a continued deadlock in Congress over another coronavirus relief package.

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Failure to deliver more government aid to households could precipitate a wave of mortgage defaults and evictions, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday in a fresh warning amid a continued deadlock in Congress over another coronavirus relief package.

While households are spending now, perhaps using what's left of money from the $2.3 trillion package passed by Congress in March, "the risk is they will go through that money, ultimately, and have to cut back on spending and maybe lose their home or their lease," Powell said in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

"That is the downside risk of no further action. We don't see much of that yet, but it could well be out there in the not-too-distant future," Powell said in the last of three hearings in which he testified before Congress this week.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Ann Saphir Editing by Paul Simao)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular