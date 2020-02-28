Fed's Powell Opens the Door to a Cut in Interest Rates

Powell’s statement represents the strongest signal yet that the Fed might reduce interest rates to blunt the impact of the virus on the domestic economy, though a degree of uncertainty remains.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday afternoon that policy makers at the central bank “will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”

The short statement came as global stock markets continued their brutal selloff on Friday as fears over the spreading coronavirus, or Covid-19, grew. It is unusual for the Fed to issue unscheduled statements.

Investors have fully priced in at least a quarter-point rate cut by March 18, when the Fed next meets. That is up from just about 10% odds two weeks ago. As of midday Friday, implied probability approached 30% for a rate cut bigger than a quarter of a percentage point by March.

“The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong,” Powell said Friday. “However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook,” he said.

Powell’s statement represents the strongest signal yet that the Fed might reduce interest rates to blunt the impact of the virus on the domestic economy, though a degree of uncertainty remains, given that the Fed doesn’t know yet what the impact of the virus will be on the U.S. He has previously said the outbreak is a risk the Fed is watching, but he and other Fed officials have reiterated that the underlying economy is solid and have been reluctant to signal a cut is imminent.

Earlier Friday, before Powell’s statement, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that he didn’t believe the Fed would need to lower interest rates as the spreading coronavirus roils markets.

Since the start of the week, the S&P 500 has fallen 12%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 13% and the Nasdaq Composite has dropped 11%. Markets were still down significantly after Powell released his statement, though indexes rose from session lows.

