Fed's Powell in WSJ: U.S. "will emerge from this crisis stronger"

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, recounting his fears a little over a year ago that the pandemic would exact a "grave" cost, said in a Wall Street Journal article the U.S. would pull out of the crisis "stronger and better, as we have done so often before."

"Recovery is far from complete," Powell wrote, repeating that the Fed "will continue to provide the economy with the support that it needs for as long as it takes."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

