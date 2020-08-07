US Markets

Fed's Powell continued regular meetings with Treasury's Mnuchin in June

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to stay in frequent contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top lawmakers in June, a month when the economy appeared to be recovering sharply from the coronavirus-induced recession, Fed records released Friday showed.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to stay in frequent contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top lawmakers in June, a month when the economy appeared to be recovering sharply from the coronavirus-induced recession, Fed records released Friday showed.

Powell logged 16 meetings with Mnuchin in June, the same as in May, a readout of Powell's calendar for the month showed. He also met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and was on a conference call with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's leadership council. (Reporting By Dan Burns) ((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA FED/POWELL (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular