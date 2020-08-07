Fed's Powell continued regular meetings with Treasury's Mnuchin in June

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to stay in frequent contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top lawmakers in June, a month when the economy appeared to be recovering sharply from the coronavirus-induced recession, Fed records released Friday showed.

Powell logged 16 meetings with Mnuchin in June, the same as in May, a readout of Powell's calendar for the month showed. He also met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and was on a conference call with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's leadership council. (Reporting By Dan Burns) ((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA FED/POWELL (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.