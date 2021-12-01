US Markets

Fed's Powell: Wages are not moving up at a troubling rate that would spark inflation

Jonnelle Marte Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

U.S. wages are rising, especially for workers at the low end, but the increases are not happening at a pace that could spark higher inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

"We have seen wages moving up significantly," Powell said during a hearing before the House Committee on Financial Services. "We don’t see them moving up at a troubling rate that would tend to spark higher inflation, but that’s something we’re watching very carefully."

Powell also said that the U.S. economic recovery is stronger than those of other major economies, thanks in part to more robust fiscal support.

