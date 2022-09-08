US Markets

Fed's Powell: Inflation can be tamed without "very high social costs"

Contributors
Howard Schneider Reuters
Ann Saphir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/jonathan crosby

The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation but there remains hope it can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior inflation fights, Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation but there remains hope it can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior inflation fights, Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

Referring to former Fed chair Paul Volcker's battle against inflation in the early 1980s, when Fed policy triggered a recession and the unemployment rate topped 10%, Powell said in comments at a Cato Institute conference Volcker was trying to uproot years of rising inflation expectations. Volcker "followed several failed attempts," to lower inflation, Powell said.

"My colleagues and I are strongly committed (to lowering inflation)...We think we can avoid the kind of very high social costs that Paul Volcker and the Fed had to bring into play."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider Additional reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular