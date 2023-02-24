Fed's policy rate seen higher for longer as inflation sticks

Updates markets, adds background

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Traders expect the Federal Reserve to lift its policy rate at least three more times and keeping it high for longer after a government report Friday showed inflation faded less than thought late last year and indeed accelerated in January.

Implied yields on fed funds futures contracts rose after the Commerce Department reported the personal consumption expenditures price index, the metric by which the Fed measures its 2% inflation target, rose 5.4% in January from a year earlier, with underlying "core" inflation rising a faster than expected 4.7%. Revisions to prior months showed inflation did not cool in November and December as much as earlier thought.

Based on those futures prices, the Fed is now seen far more likely than not to raise its policy target range,currently at 4.5%-4.75%, to a 5.25%-5.5% range by June, with a better than one in three chance seen that it will lift the rate at least one more quarter-point notch by July.

And traders now see a year-end policy rate range of 5.25%-5.5% as the most likely outcome, in contrast to months of betting on at least one rate hike before the end of the year.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday just before the data release that she was keeping to her previous forecast, made in December, that rates will need to rise to about 5.4% to vanquish inflation, but not necessarily any higher.

Most of her colleagues in December had pointed to 5.1% as their top expected policy rate. Fed policymakers will publish fresh forecasts next month, when they next meet to decide on rates.

