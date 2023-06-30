News & Insights

Fed's path to more tightening a little less sure after inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

June 30, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

June 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slightly less locked in to a July interest rate hike, traders bet on Friday, after a government report showed price pressures eased slightly in May but remained far above the Fed's goal.

Inflation by the Fed's preferred personal consumption expenditures index rose last month at a year-on-year pace of 3.8%, data Friday showed, easing from April's 4.4% pace. Underlying core inflation rose 4.6%, a touch less than the 4.7% economists expected. Futures tied to the Fed's policy rate, which had before the data priced in a nearly 90% chance of a July Fed rate increase, now reflect about an 85% probability.

