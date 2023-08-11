Fed's Mission Against Inflation is Not Over Yet

The Markets Outlook is a mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

| Wholesale prices (PPI) headline +0.3% MoM in July, >expected | YoY headline +0.8%, core (ex food + energy) +0.3% MoM; +2.7% YoY -CNBC

· Fed seen pausing after tame CPI data, but mission not over –BBG

· ECB to pause in September, say slim majority of economists –RTRS

source: Oxford Economics

| 31% of another rate hike by year end | 99.8% chance of rate cuts in 2024 with 27% odds of 1.25% cut -CME FedWatch

| The big picture: "August is choppy, as expected, with technicals/positioning no more a tailwind for stocks, and some soft landing fatigue. Data remain supportive, despite re-emerging inflation risks." -Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

"Record Treasury inflow yet Yields don’t fall" -BofA's Hartnett

* source: BofA's Michael Hartnett

Yields not falling, inflation expectation rising...?

* source: Yardeni Research

"But skepticism reigns, evidenced in the following 5 FAQs from clients"

Q: Can consumer resilience last with rates this high?

Q: What’s the impact of tighter lending standards today?

Q: Is the VIX too low? Doesn’t this smack of complacency?

Q: What else could “break”?

Q: What looks better, US equities or rest of world?

* source: BofA's Savita

Money Market Funds continue to see inflows...all-times highs this week

"Cash: strong inflows…$145bn QTD, faster inflows than in Q2"

* source: BofA's Michael Hartnett

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities LOWER + TYields HIGHER | UMichigan Consumer Sentiment data out at 10AM

| Weekly AAII (retail) sentiment: Bullish + neutral ticked down. Bearish rose

| China property market + economic concerns? Country Garden Expects First-Half Loss of Up to $7.6 Billion -BBG| China to Shift $139 Billion of ‘Hidden’ Local Debt to Provinces -BBG

| next week: retail earnings

DJ -0.1% S&P500 -0.4% Nasdaq -0.8% R2K -0.2% Cdn TSX -0.2%

Stoxx Europe 600 -1.2% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.148%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,912, WTI +0%, $83; Brent +0%, $87, Bitcoin $29,434

2) Chinese and European economic surprise index rebounding?

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

3) notable YoY price changes from CNBC

* source: CNBC

4) Yesterday's MoM CPI July breakdown

* source: Piper Sandler

5) "Is Expensive Food Here To Stay? Look at these epic food price level upshifts." -Piper Sandler

Will Beef And Chicken Follow Pork Prices Down?

"Milk (blue dotted line, top chart) and coffee prices have cooled a bit (orange line, below), but sodas and alcohol are proving sticky – so far."

* source: Piper Sandler

6) the low VIX... | "the VIX is not a mean reverting measure - spikes can be followed by years of low volatility like we saw in the mid 90s and from 2005 to 2008. The slope of the yield curve has been a good long-lead (3-year) predictor of changes in the VIX and represents liquidity – as liquidity is pushed into markets, it tends to suppress volatility, and as it is withdrawn it tends to amplify volatility" -BofA's Savita

* source: BofA's Savita

7) CPI (inflation) + Small Biz Optimism + Consumer Survey = highlights this week

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

RBA governor says policy has now entered ‘Calibration Phase’ - BBG

The hard landing is here for trade , roiling world export champs – BBG

, roiling world export champs – Hollywood studios preparing new offer for striking writers – BBG

preparing for – UK economy picks up pace in second quarter – FT

in second quarter – UK economy's surprise strength puts more BoE rate hikes on table – RTRS

puts more BoE rate hikes on table – Exports down 15.3 pct during first 10 days of Aug. – YNA

during first 10 days of Aug. – China's July bank loans tumble to 345.9 bln yuan , below forecasts – RTRS

, below forecasts – China group tourism revival clouded by weak economy – Nikkei

by weak economy – Moody's cuts ratings of Chinese developer Country Garden – RTRS

of Chinese developer – Country Garden expects first-half loss of up to $7.6 billion – BBG

of up to $7.6 billion – Country Garden’s losses fan fears on China property market – BBG

fan fears on – China regulator to hold meeting with property firms, financiers – BBG

with – China to shift $139 billion of ‘hidden’ local debt to provinces – BBG

to provinces – China sends finance experts to tackle regions’ debts – FT

to tackle – Thousands of tiny hedge funds face closure in China shakeup – BBG

in shakeup – Yen within sight of 145 per dollar on wide Japan-US yield gap – BBG

on wide Japan-US yield gap – Biden fears China is ‘Ticking Time Bomb' posing danger to world – BBG

posing danger to world – US investors flag retaliation risks after Biden's China tech curbs – RTRS

after Biden's China tech curbs – US investors face uncertain future in China after tech ban – FT

after tech ban – Biden asks Congress for billions more in Ukraine funding – Axios

more in – Biden seeks $13 billion for Ukraine defense as GOP protests – BBG

as GOP protests – Joe Manchin says thinking ‘Seriously’ about leaving the democratic party - NYT

says thinking ‘Seriously’ about - Blackstone-backed solar company Esdec seeks IPO at $5 billion – BBG

solar company – Coronado drops out of race for BHP mines – TA

for BHP mines – Qantas in firing line for price gouging inquiry – AFR

for price gouging inquiry – Liontown shifts from buyout to equity raising – TA

shifts from buyout to – South32, Sandfire on common ground – TA

on common ground – Bharat Forge wants to become global artillery house – CNBC

wants to become – US supreme court halts Purdue’s $6 billion opioid pact , will hear appeal – BBG

, will hear appeal – Global corporate earnings dip amid flagging China demand – Nikkei

amid flagging China demand – UBS ends $10 billion state backstop that helped seal merger – BBG

that helped seal merger – Microsoft’s role in email breach to be part of US cyber inquiry - BBG

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) IEA flags risk of higher oil prices, cuts 2024 demand view-RTRS 2) OPEC data suggest 2 million-barrels-a-day oil supply deficit as Saudis cut-BBG 3) Saudi oil flows to China set to soar despite global supply curbs-BBG 4) India’s Russia oil buying spree goes on even as prices rise-BBG 5) Russia oil breaches price cap as export revenue hits 2023 high-BBG 6) Oil benchmark Brent's price structure reflects tighter market-RTRS 7) Iran transfers five imprisoned Americans to house arrest-FT