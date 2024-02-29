Fed's Mester: three rate cuts in 2024 'about right'

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Thursday said she feels inflation is making progress towards the Fed's 2% goal, and that as long as that continues and the labor market cools but stays healthy, she would continue to anticipate the U.S. central bank delivering three interest-rate cuts this year.

"That feels about right to me if the economy evolves as I anticipate it will," Mester said in an interview with Yahoo! Finance. Strong inflation readings for January have not changed her calculus, she said, though she added she -- like all Fed policymakers -- will write down fresh rate-cut projections when they next meet in about three weeks.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 312-593-8342; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.