News & Insights

US Markets

Fed's Mester: three rate cuts in 2024 'about right'

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

February 29, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Thursday said she feels inflation is making progress towards the Fed's 2% goal, and that as long as that continues and the labor market cools but stays healthy, she would continue to anticipate the U.S. central bank delivering three interest-rate cuts this year.

"That feels about right to me if the economy evolves as I anticipate it will," Mester said in an interview with Yahoo! Finance. Strong inflation readings for January have not changed her calculus, she said, though she added she -- like all Fed policymakers -- will write down fresh rate-cut projections when they next meet in about three weeks.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 312-593-8342; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.