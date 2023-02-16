Fed's Mester: Fed has no intention of changing 2% target, would oppose such a shift

By Michael S. Derby

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday the U.S. central bank, faced with high levels of inflation, should not raise its inflation target to a higher setting.

“There’s no intention of changing the target” and “I don’t see a reason to do it,” Mester said in a video presentation. The Fed’s target is 2% and some have said the central bank should raise it in part to ensure monetary policy’s efforts to lower price pressures will not drive up unemployment by a large margin.

