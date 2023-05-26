Fed's Mester tells CNBC not ready to decide on June rate meeting action

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said on Friday that the latest round of inflation data was disappointing, but even so, she was not yet ready to say what the central bank should do at its June policy meeting.

“It’s probably not wise to sort of pre-guess what the meeting outcome will be,” Mester said in a CNBC interview, when asked whether another rate increase is warranted at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for June 13-14. But she also said data released on Friday underscore that the Fed likely has more to do to bring price pressures back to the 2% target.

"I would like to get to a point in the funds rate where I feel that whatever the next move is, and whenever that is, it's about equally weighted between an up and a down move. And given the data that we've had so far, I don't think we're at that level yet," Mester said.

When it comes to the setting of monetary policy, central bankers are facing the "hard part" of balancing doing too much with rates and not doing enough, but she added "the data that came in this morning suggests we have more work to do."

Mester was interviewed by CNBC in the wake of a data release that showed the central bank's preferred price measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose on a year-over-year basis rather than fell in April.

Fed officials have been hinting that after just over a year of aggressive rate hikes, they could be in a place to let stand the current 5%-5.25% federal funds rate target while they assess how their past actions are affecting the economy.

However, the inflation data challenges their view price pressures are moving back toward 2%, which in turn puts a June rate rise back on the table and could even suggest the Fed has to raise rates more over time.

Mester cautioned that the Fed still needs to see more data before making its decision in June. "We have two and a half weeks to go and, as I pointed out, some of that data is going to be very significant data," she said.

Still, when the FOMC meeting happens, Mester noted "everything's on the table."

