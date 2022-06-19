US Markets

Fed's Mester says it will take 2 years until inflation falls to 2% target

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said it will take two years for inflation to come down to the central bank's 2% target.

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said it will take two years for inflation to come down to the central bank's 2% target.

"It isn't going to be immediate that we see 2% inflation. It will take a couple of years but it will be moving down," Mester said in an interview with CBS News on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular