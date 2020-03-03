Fed's Mester says coronavirus outbreak could weigh on U.S. economic growth

March 3 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak muddied the outlook for U.S. economy and could weigh on growth in the first half of this year, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said in London Tuesday.

While the world's largest economy remains strong, concerns about the virus could lead to a pullback in spending by households and businesses, a shift that policymakers hope to counter with an emergency rate cut announced Tuesday morning, Mester said.

"At this point, both the magnitude and duration of the economic effects of the virus are highly uncertain," Mester said in remarks prepared for delivery at a dinner hosted by the Society of Professional Economists. "They will depend on how the disease progresses, the efficacy of the actions countries take to help contain the spread of the virus and treat the sick."

The Fed cut interest rates Tuesday by half a percentage point in an emergency move meant to protect the U.S. economy from the negative effects of the spreading coronavirus. "The virus and the measures that are being taken to contain it will surely weigh on economic activity, both here and abroad, for some time," Fed Chair Powell said in a news conference after the Fed said it will lower its interest rate target to a range of 1.00% to 1.25%.

Lower interest rates are unlikely to do much to ease supply chain disruptions caused by efforts to limit spread of the coronavirus, Mester said. The rate cut is also not likely to help people feel more comfortable traveling or socializing, but the lower borrowing costs could boost confidence and provide some relief to households and businesses with debt, Mester said.

"It was within this context that I supported today’s interest rate reduction," she said.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

