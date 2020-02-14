Fed's Mester says central bank is working with private sector to develop faster payment system

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is exploring collaborations with the private sector and other groups as it works to develop a faster payments system, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Friday.

The landscape for digital currency is fast changing, creating new risks and challenges for the U.S. central bank, which is trying to speed up payments while also guarding the financial system against cyber attacks and other threats, Mester said at a financial literacy conference in Sarasota, Florida. The speech did not touch on interest rates or the current economic outlook.

"The emergence and widespread adoption of new technologies have shaped the public’s expectations for faster, more efficient, secure, and broadly accessible payment services," Mester said.

The policymaker said there is still not a set timeline for the launch of the faster payments service it is developing, known as FedNow, and that it could be ready in 2023 or 2024. She said it will be important for the service to work across multiple systems for commercial banks, and that different models are being tested.

"The project is complex, and we want to get it right," she said.

Community activists and Congressional Democrats have criticized the Fed for its slow progress in developing a faster payments system, arguing that the current system is costly for Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck who need to wait for more than a day for some transfers to settle.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Jonnelle.Marte@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6253;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.