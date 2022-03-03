Fed's Mester: Ukraine crisis doesn't change need for Fed rate hikes

By Ann Saphir

March 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "doesn't change the need" for the Fed to start raising interest rates and indeed increases the upside risk to already "extremely high" inflation.

"Starting with (a) 25 (basis point hike), followed by further increases in coming months, I think puts us in a good position," Mester said in a CNBC interview, adding she expects inflation to fall only to 3.5% to 4% by the end of the year. If inflation does not move down as expected by the middle of the year, after several rate hikes and a start to trimming the Fed's balance sheet, "that would be a signal to me that we have to remove accommodation at a stronger pace, at a faster pace."

