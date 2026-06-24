The Fed's Latest Inflation Reading Has Good and Bad News for the Stock Market. Here's What It Means for Investors.

Key Points

New Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh decided to keep interest rates at their current 3.5% to 3.75% range.

Rising inflation is likely to cause the Fed to increase interest rates later this year.

Small-cap stocks and companies in debt-heavy industries will suffer the most from increasing interest rates.

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After serving as the Federal Reserve chair for eight years, Jerome Powell handed the reins to Kevin Warsh, who recently made his first interest rate decision. The federal interest rate gets a lot of attention because it affects a key part of the country's monetary policy, which can trickle over into the stock market.

One number ultimately affects how expensive mortgages and other loans are, as well as corporate borrowing costs. That's why companies and consumers alike tune in to the Fed's interest rate decisions to gauge how they will affect the economy. Let's take a look at what the Fed's latest interest rate decision means for investors.

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Inflation is still on the rise

Inflation has been rising consistently this year, with much of it stemming from the current conflict in Iran and its effects on energy prices and industries (like airlines) that rely on energy. In May, overall inflation increased by 4.2% year over year, a slight increase from the 3.8% it increased in April. Here is how inflation in the energy index measured up:

Index Inflation Energy (all) 23.5% Gasoline 40.5% Fuel oil 58.9% Energy services 5.3% Electricity 5.9%

Slight inflation is often healthy for the economy, but the current inflation has pushed well past that point, which is where the Fed comes into the picture.

The Fed's latest interest rate decision

At its June meeting, the Fed decided to keep interest rates steady within its current 3.5% to 3.75% range, where they have been since December 2025. That's the good news. The could-be-better news is that interest rates are likely to increase later this year due to rising inflation.

For some industries, such as banking, higher interest rates work in their favor because they can earn more on loans and pad their bottom lines. It also works out for large companies with large cash piles because they earn more interest on their cash and aren't forced to borrow money when interest rates are higher than usual.

The losers from higher interest rates are smaller companies that rely heavily on debt and debt-heavy industries like utilities, which will have higher financing costs.

How should investors take the potential rate hike later this year?

From an investing standpoint, it can be tempting to use interest rate projections to try to time the market, but that can be counterproductive. The biggest takeaway is understanding how a rate hike could affect certain businesses, so you can anticipate what's coming and not be caught off guard.

You shouldn't ditch small-cap or high-growth tech stocks because of an anticipated interest rate hike. And you shouldn't rush to invest in bank stocks just because you expect their profits to increase. Ideally, you'll remain consistent with your investing and keep some cash on hand to take advantage of any opportunities that arise from market panic.

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