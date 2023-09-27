Fed's Kashkari: Unsure if Fed has hiked enough to bring inflation to target - CNBC

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday it is not clear yet whether the central bank is finished raising rates amid ample evidence of ongoing economic strength.

Speaking on CNBC, Kashkari said he not yet ready to say rates have been lifted enough to get inflation back to the 2% target. He said that he expects the U.S. central bank to hold rates steady next year after a likely final rate rise this year.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby, Editing by Louise Heavens)

