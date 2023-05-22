News & Insights

Fed's Kashkari: "Close call" on June rate hike or pause - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

May 22, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by Dan Burns for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Monday said it was a "close call" on whether he would vote to raise interest rates at the central bank's meeting next month or take a pause and leave rates where they are.

Speaking on CNBC, Kashkari also said services inflation remains "pretty darn entrenched" and that "it may be that we have to go north of 6%" to get it back to the Fed's 2% target.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

