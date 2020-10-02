US Markets

Fed's Kashkari sees long road to U.S. recovery

Contributor
Ann Saphir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Friday said he sees a long road to full economic recovery, and longer still if lawmakers fail to deliver more fiscal stimulus.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Friday said he sees a long road to full economic recovery, and longer still if lawmakers fail to deliver more fiscal stimulus.

A "disappointing" government report Friday showing monthly job gains have slowed suggests "we are a long way from recovering the job market that we had back in January and February," he said in a webcast interview. If Congress does not pass more pandemic relief, he said, many more small businesses will fail and the recovery will slow further.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 415-677-2516; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular