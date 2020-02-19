US Markets

Fed's Kashkari sees coronavirus impact, but says rates will stay put for 'a while'

Ann Saphir Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANN SAPHIR

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said he is comfortable with where U.S. interest rates are right now and expects they will stay put for "a while," but predicted the next Fed move will be a rate cut.

Speaking at an Ag symposium in Mankato, Kashkari also said he is looking at the data out of China, which shows the spread of the new coronavirus may be slowing, with a "skeptical eye" and said the U.S. economy will not be immune to the impact of the disease that has already brought parts of China's economy to a standstill.

