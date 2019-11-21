Fed's Kashkari sees continued U.S. growth, but big risk from trade

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. consumer is strong, and despite a decline in investment by businesses worried about the future and uncertain trade policy, the economy as a whole is likely to continue to grow, a U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

"Right now overall my base case scenario is continued economic growth - I'm not forecasting recession," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. "But there are risks on the horizon, the biggest risks being around tariffs and trade and the uncertainty that creates."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

