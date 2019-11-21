US Markets

Fed's Kashkari sees continued U.S. growth, but big risk from trade

Contributor
Ann Saphir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

The U.S. consumer is strong, and despite a decline in investment by businesses worried about the future and uncertain trade policy, the economy as a whole is likely to continue to grow, a U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. consumer is strong, and despite a decline in investment by businesses worried about the future and uncertain trade policy, the economy as a whole is likely to continue to grow, a U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

"Right now overall my base case scenario is continued economic growth - I'm not forecasting recession," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. "But there are risks on the horizon, the biggest risks being around tariffs and trade and the uncertainty that creates."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 415-677-2516; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular