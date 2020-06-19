US Markets

Fed's Kashkari says U.S. economic recovery could take longer than hoped

Contributor
Jonnelle Marte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN SAPHIR

The economic recovery from the crisis spurred by the novel coronavirus could proceed more slowly than policymakers initially anticipated, potentially including a second wave of infections in the fall and another increase in the unemployment rate, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Friday.

By Jonnelle Marte

June 19 (Reuters) - The economic recovery from the crisis spurred by the novel coronavirus could proceed more slowly than policymakers initially anticipated, potentially including a second wave of infections in the fall and another increase in the unemployment rate, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Friday.

"The recovery will take longer than we had hoped only a few months ago," Kashkari said during a Twitter chat moderated by CBS News. "Many jobs are going to take a long time to come back."

The federal government needs to keep supporting Americans who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus crisis and may not get back to work for a while, he said.

Unemployment benefits can help get money to jobless people who need help paying their bills, and capping those benefits at workers' previous pay could "eliminate the disincentive to return to work," he said.

Kashkari also cautioned that banks could take a hit if the downturn is prolonged. “I am concerned the longer this goes on, the more losses banks will face,” he said.

Large banks have more capital than they did before the 2008 financial crisis, but it may not be enough, he said, calling on banks to stop paying dividends and raise capital.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Diane Craft and Andrea Ricci)

((Jonnelle.Marte@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 978 0908;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular