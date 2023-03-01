Fed's Kashkari says open to either 25 bps or 50 bps rate hike in March

March 1 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday he is "open-minded" on either a 25 basis point or a 50 basis point rate hike at the U.S. central bank's next meeting, adding that rates may ultimately need to go higher than the 5.4% level he had thought in December would be adequate.

"I think my colleagues agree with me that the risk of undertightening is greater than the risk of overtightening," Kashkari told a Sioux Falls Business CEO event. Given that inflation in recent data has not receded as expected, he said, he may need to revise upward his own expected path for future Fed rate hikes.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.