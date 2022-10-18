Fed's Kashkari says he is not ready to pause on rate hikes

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said he needs to see "some compelling evidence" that underlying inflation has peaked before he would be comfortable stopping the U.S. central bank's interest-rate hikes.

"I'm not ready to pause," Kashkari said at a panel at the Women Corporate Directors, Minnesota Chapter, in Minneapolis. "We have to get inflation down."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Mark Porter)

